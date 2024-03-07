Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has conceded that Blackburn Rovers could face the threat of relegation from the Championship if they lose to Plymouth Argyle at home on Saturday.

A change of managers has not done much for Blackburn and they are currently on a run of one win in the last 15 Championship games.

Only two points are separating Blackburn from the relegation zone and Clarke admitted that they are facing the real pressure of actually getting relegated this season.

He insisted that it is a must-win scenario for Blackburn when they host Plymouth at Ewood Park this weekend.

The former EFL star stressed that given Blackburn’s tough run of games at the end of the season, they need to beat Plymouth or else they could get sucked into the relegation zone.

Clarke said on the What The EFL Podcast: “For me, this is an absolute must-win for Blackburn; they have to beat Plymouth at home.

“Plymouth are not great travellers; they have got some tough games on the horizon; I think I read they have the second toughest run-in amongst the entire bottom half in terms of points per game.

“This is so huge, it is absolutely massive for Blackburn.

“If they don’t win and if they lose the game, they could be the ones to go.”

Blackburn have drawn four of their last five Championship games but are in desperate need of three points from a fixture.