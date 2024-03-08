Ange Postecoglou has stressed the importance of Tottenham Hotspur succeeding in bringing in Timo Werner on loan in the winter transfer window.

Wener joined Spurs from RB Leipzig in January on loan for the rest of the season with the north London club having an option to buy.

The German forward has scored once and has two assists to his name in the Premier League so far, but Postecoglou indicated that his impact has been more important than the numbers are suggesting.

He pointed out that without Werner his squad would have been really stretched given Heung-Min Son was on international duty with South Korea in the Asian Cup at the start of the year.

The Spurs boss is pleased with the impact the attacker has made and believes he can get even better moving forward for Tottenham.

Postecoglou said in a press conference: “I think he’s been really important.

“If we hadn’t brought him in there would have been far more of a burden on the other players, especially with Sonny away.

“We threw him straight in.

“He’s made an impact but I think he can get even better.”

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham agree to trigger the option to buy in Werner’s loan agreement at the end of the season.