FC Porto want the full release clause for Liverpool and Manchester City midfield target Alan Varela in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder has been capturing the imagination of several clubs this season with his performances.

Manchester City have been keeping tabs on him as Pep Guardiola prepares for another summer where he will look to add to his midfield options.

Liverpool have also been keeping an eye on him and have been sending scouts to watch him in action.

Porto are aware of the interest Varela has been attracting and according to French outlet Foot Mercato, they have taken a clear stance on the midfielder.

The Argentinian midfielder has a release clause worth €70m written into his current contract.

Porto want the full release clause to get paid before agreeing to let him go in the summer window.

Boca Juniors would also be due a considerable fee as they negotiated a sell-on clause when they sold Varela to Porto.

Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain are also believed to be interested in the midfielder.