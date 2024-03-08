Derby County star Louie Sibley has highlighted the role of the fans in the Rams’ success this season and has expressed his hope of the same at Bristol Rovers.

Over 1,300 Derby fans will take the trip down south to see their team in action against Bristol Rovers.

The match will have an added incentive as it could further Derby’s case for automatic promotion to the Championship at the end of the season.

Stressing the need for the fans to be by their side at at crucial juncture of the season, Sibley stated that it gives the team a massive boost when they have the fans singing for them.

Now on the back of a 3-0 win over Port Vale, the Derby star is looking for key fan backing once again on the road.

“Last week is kind of forgotten about now, we are concentrating on Thursday, Friday the training today”, Sibley told his club’s official channel.

“Hopefully we go there with, I am sure a lot of Derby fans will be going, it is a sell out again. So, keep the spirits high and hopefully get that win.

“It is massive when you hear them chanting all the time for 90 minutes, it is amazing. The way the support has been is unreal.

“I think we have sold out most of the games.

“Like I said, it is obviously hard when a team does sit off or it is hard to break down or you have a sticky five or ten minutes.

“It is when you hear them singing it pushes the lads through.”

Derby sit just a point behind second placed Bolton Wanderers in the League One table, with the fight for the automatic promotion spots expected to go down to the wire.