Iwan Roberts has compared Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town with Paul Lambert’s Norwich City side, which earned back-to-back promotions.

Ipswich earned promotion to the Championship last season and in the ongoing campaign with ten games left in the league, they are strong contenders for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys are now in second place in the league table with 78 points from 36 games and they are two points clear of automatic promotion hopefuls Leeds United.

Roberts admits that McKenna’s side remind him of Lambert’s Norwich team who won back-to-back promotions from League One to reach the Premier League.

However, he warned Ipswich that they need to stop conceding too many goals, as he believes that there will come a time this season when the Blues will stop outscoring their opponents.

“Ipswich this season reminds me of Norwich City under Paul Lambert”, Roberts wrote in his Pink Un column.

“It’s relentless intensity.

“They’re so fit, they keep going to the last second, the crowd are right behind them.

“They don’t get downhearted if they concede because they know they’ll score goals.

“The only thing that will cost them is they might concede too many goals.

“That’s the only thing.

“Some people will say it doesn’t matter if they score plenty, and I get that, but there will come a stage in the season when those chances won’t go in.”

Ipswich are the only side amongst the top four in the Championship not to have the huge advantage of parachute payments from the Premier League.