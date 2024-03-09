Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been keeping tabs on AC Milan teen sensation Francesco Camarda, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 15-year-old forward is considered a jewel in the AC Milan academy and has been scoring goals regularly at academy level.

The Milan-born striker is set to turn 16 this weekend and will be eligible to sign the first professional contract of his career.

AC Milan have been working for months to convince Camarda to sign the deal with the Rossoneri but are now facing a real threat of watching him leave.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham have put in enquiries for him.

The three Premier League clubs are considering stealing the forward from under AC Milan’s noses in the summer.

Inter Milan also have their eyes on the teenager and are keen to steal a march on their local rivals.

Camarda made his senior debut for AC Milan earlier in the season and has seen first-team action.

AC Milan have prepared a three-year contract for him but according to regulations, he can only sign that in July.

If AC Milan have to secure his signature on a professional contract this month, he could only sign a two-year deal.