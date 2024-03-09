Nottingham Forest defender Andrew Omobamidele has stressed the desire to work hard to get an opportunity to play as he believes that there are no such things as ‘handouts’.

After missing a chunk of action in the first half of the season, the 21-year-old has got on to the pitch and has featured in six of Forest’s last seven league games under Nuno Espirito Santo.

The young defender insists that he is enjoying every bit of his stint with the Tricky Trees and the challenge associated with it.

Being a realistic person, the former Norwich City man believes that there are no such things as easy handouts and vowed he will work his heart out every time his manager gives him the chance to play.

“I’m enjoying and loving every minute of it”, Omobamidele told the Shut Up and Show More Football podcast.

“I’m loving the challenge and all I really wanted was the opportunity to play.

“I’m a realistic person and I know you need to work for what you get, there’s no such thing as handouts.

“I’m happy the boss has given me the chance to play and, every time he gives me the chance, I’m going to try my best.”

Omobamidele was a regular with Norwich City last season and featured in 34 of the Canaries’ 46 Championship games.