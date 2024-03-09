Former Celtic defender Mark Wilson admits he would like to see Adam Idah and Kyogo Furuhashi linking up against Livingston on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are due to play host to the Scottish Premiership strugglers on Sunday as they look to book a semi-final spot in the Scottish Cup.

Livingston arrive at Celtic Park as huge underdogs in the game and Wilson sees an opportunity to play Idah and Kyogo together.

The pair featured in Celtic’s loss at Hearts recently and Wilson believes there were encouraging signs from how they linked up.

“I thought Kyogo and Idah looked good together when I saw them, even though Celtic had ten men”, Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“They linked up well.

“Kyogo was just playing off him. I thought their movement was quite good and they made it difficult for Hearts and created a few chances.

“I just wonder, maybe tweak the shape?”

Rodgers will be looking for his side to register a comfortable win against Livingston, for whom the cup tie is a break from a relegation battle in the league.