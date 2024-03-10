Serie A giants AC Milan have cooled their interest in Tottenham Hotspur-linked Lloyd Kelly ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Kelly will be out of contract with Bournemouth at the end of the season and he has so far refused to sign a new deal.

He is expected to move on from Dean Court on a free transfer next summer and several clubs have been interested in signing him.

Tottenham are amongst the clubs who are considering snapping up the 25-year-old centre-back on a free transfer.

AC Milan have also been chasing Kelly, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the mood at the San Siro has changed.

The Rossoneri have cooled their interest in pursuing a deal to sign the Bournemouth defender in the summer.

Kelly’s injury problems this season have put them off and AC Milan are now considering other targets.

The Serie A giants are now unlikely to try and sign the 25-year-old defender in the next transfer window.