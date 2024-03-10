Former Premier League midfielder Craig Burley insists that the way Aston Villa set up against Tottenham Hotspur did not work.

Unai Emery’s side suffered a 4-0 drubbing in front of the home faithful at Villa Park on Sunday, dealing a real blow his side’s top four hopes in the Premier League.

From being locked at 0-0 at half time, Aston Villa conceded four times in the second half and also had John McGinn sent off.

Ex-Chelsea midfielder Burley believes that the way Emery set Aston Villa up did not work, while Spurs shone in midfield.

He wrote on X: “Set up didn’t work for Villa, on the back foot from the get go.

“Totally out played and the middle of the park was tremendous for Spurs.

“Well deserved victory.”

Emery will now have to try to get Aston Villa back on track in the Premier League next weekend when West Ham United host them at the London Stadium.

West Ham played out a 2-2 draw with strugglers Burnley on Sunday.