Fleetwood Town manager Charlie Adam insists that his team will have to be wary about Bristol Rovers’ good speed when the Pirates visit Highbury on Tuesday.

The side fighting relegation from League One will take on Matt Taylor’s Bristol Rovers side in what will be their 38th game of the season.

With time running out, the Fishermen need points to save their season and Adam is looking for all three.

However, Adam is wary of the speed Bristol Rovers bring along with them, together with the quality in attack.

“They have good energy in midfield”, Adam told his club’s official channel.

“They have Martin up front with great experience and good wingers that can really attack you and get balls in behind as well.

“We have to defend well, but again, on the front foot and then in transition, they have good speed as well, so we have to be wary of that.”

Despite all the obstacles, Adam believes that if his team manage to take control of the ball there will be a good chance to win the match.

“But again, like I said, if we can get control of the game with the ball, then it will give us a good chance to win the football match.”

Fleetwood have managed to stop the freefall in their last few games, winning one and drawing three of the last four.

They got a good draw at promotion contenders Stevenage at the weekend.