Former Championship star Sam Parkin is of the view that Erol Bulut has turned Cardiff City’s season around with the help of the backing of the Bluebirds hierarchy in the January transfer window.

Cardiff had a slow start to the season and found it difficult to find consistency in their form in the first half of the season.

After Bulut expressed his dissatisfaction with the Wales outfit’s lack of transfer activity in the winter window, the Cardiff board brought in a host of players.

Cardiff’s recent turn in form has seen them only five points off the last playoff spot and Parkin stressed that new signings have been exceptional in the last few games.

Parkin also pointed out that the improvement in the squad is clearly visible and believes that Bulut has managed to turn things around with the backing of the hierarchy in the winter window.

“There has been a huge upturn there”, Parkin said on the What The EFL podcast.

“I think we spoke in pre-January about the uncertainty about the manager.

“He came out, didn’t he, and had a go at the board and they backed him in January and now you can see the improvement.

“The likes of Turnbull, Nat Phillips, Wilson-Esbrand been exceptional in the last few games.

“They have more options in attack as well; you can see the depth.”

Cardiff are set to take on Swansea City at the weekend and Bulut’s men will be in search of their fifth straight win against their Welsh rivals.