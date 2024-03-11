Former EFL star Adrian Clarke is of the view that Ipswich Town should have brought in a defender with experience in Championship promotion fight in the January transfer window.

This season, Ipswich have established themselves as contenders for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

However, the Tractor Boys’ automatic promotion hopes took a hit when they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the weekend against Cardiff City, conceding both goals in stoppage time.

Clarke stressed that Ipswich should have brought in a player with experience involving the top end of the table for their defence to aid them with their promotion hopes.

The former EFL star admitted that he is amazed that Ipswich are still in the race for the top two with the number of goals they have conceded.

And he thinks that the Ipswich defence need to keep more clean sheets so that they do not have to rely on forwards to outscore opponents in every game.

“Look, I have been saying it all season about Ipswich Town’s centre-backs; I think they should have upgraded in January”, Clarke said on the What The EFL podcast.

“They should have brought someone with a little bit of experience, maybe involved in the top end of the Championship, because they do make mistakes.

“We saw [Cameron] Burgess try to clear the ball [during the build up to Cardiff City’s first goal] on this occasion and they scored from it.

“They’ve had a good season, you can’t say they haven’t.

“I just think they need more clean sheets, Ipswich, they are having to score two, three, four to win games.

“It’s amazing they are still in the race for the top two considering the goals they concede.”

Ipswich are now in third place and they are one point off Leeds United, sitting in second place.