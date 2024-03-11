Manchester United had scouts present to watch the Serie A clash between Juventus and Atalanta on Sunday in Turin and run the rule over Bremer, Giorgio Scalvini and Teun Koopmeiners.

Juventus and Atalanta played out a 2-2 draw in Turin in a big Serie A game on Sunday and their big stars were being watched by scouts from several clubs.

Manchester United, who are preparing for a big summer transfer window under a new structure, are deep in the process of identifying targets.

According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, their scouts were in attendance to watch the game between Juventus and Atalanta as well.

Bremer, Scalvini and Koopmeiners are the three players Manchester United have an interest in signing in the next window.

The trio were in action and Manchester United scouts ran the rule over them at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Manchester United are prepared to spend €60m each on Bremer and Koopmeiners in the summer transfer.

Scalvini is one of the top centre-back targets for the Red Devils as well but he is also wanted at several other top clubs.