Trabzonspor have opened negotiations with Rangers star Borna Barisic and his agent has been ‘invited’ to Istanbul for talks, with discussions tipped to ‘gain momentum’ in the coming days.

The Croatia international joined Rangers in the summer of 2018 from NK Osijek and has featured in 230 games for the Gers.

Rangers have a contract with Barisic that is set to expire in May and Rangers are at risk of losing the left-back on a free transfer in the summer.

This season, despite starting as the first-choice left-back, Rangers boss Phillipe Clement has preferred Ridvan Yilmaz over Barisic in recent games.

It is suggested that Rangers want to extend his contract, but so far they have failed to negotiate a deal.

The 31-year-old defender has admirers in the market and Turkish outfit Trabzonspor are one of them.

According to Turkish daily Sabah, Trabzonspor have begun negotiating a deal to take Barisic away from Ibrox in the summer.

Abdullah Avci’s side have invited the Rangers star’s agent to Turkey and it is expected that the negotiations will gain momentum in the coming days.

Now it remains to be seen whether Rangers will step up their effort to keep Barisic at Ibrox in the coming summer.