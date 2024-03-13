Torino have identified an asking price if they are to sell Aston Villa and West Ham target Raoul Bellanova to a club outside Italy in the summer.

The midfielder was heavily linked with a move away from Torino in the winter transfer window and there was interest from the Premier League.

However, Torino knocked back approaches from Aston Villa and West Ham and kept Bellanova at the club; Villa were scared off by the price tag.

Aston Villa and West Ham could go back for Bellanova in the summer, while Manchester United are also suitors.

According to Turin-based sports daily Tuttosport (via ToroNews), Torino are prepared to sell him but they have different asking prices for clubs in Italy and abroad.

They are prepared to let Bellanova leave for a fee of around €15m if he moves to another Serie A club.

However, Torino want somewhere around €20m to €25m if a club from abroad, especially from the Premier League, want him.

Torino signed him for around €7m last year and are prepared to turn a big profit from his sale in the summer.