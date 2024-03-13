Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has emerged onto the shortlist of targets for European heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain for the summer transfer window.

The Parisians are preparing for the post-Kylian Mbappe era as the French attacker is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

AC Milan’s Rafael Leao and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford have been tipped as potential targets for PSG in the summer.

It has been claimed that PSG have cast the net far and wide as they seek to bring in options to replace Mbappe.

And according to French radio station RMC, Diaz is one of the names on their shortlist of targets for the summer transfer window.

The Colombian winger is enjoying a solid season but his future has come under the scanner ahead of the end of the season.

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to sell him to raise funds for the potential new contracts for Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

Barcelona are believed to be interested in him but now, PSG also have their eyes on the winger.

However, he is still one of the names in a shortlist that contains several players and PSG are still firming up their plans for the summer.