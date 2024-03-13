Liverpool target Jorrel Hato has admitted that he feels flattered to see top clubs showing interest in him but revealed that he pays no attention to transfer links.

The 18-year-old centre-back has been a bright spark in Ajax’s campaign this season and he is attracting interest from Premier League outfits Liverpool and Arsenal.

However, Hato has signed a new contract with the Dutch outfit, which will extend his stay with Ajax until 2028.

The Liverpool linked star admitted that by being on social media, he is aware of the interest in him from top clubs and stated that he feels flattered by the transfer links.

But Hato stressed that interest from big clubs does not affect him as he pays no attention and focuses on his game.

When asked about the interest he is receiving from big clubs, Hato told Ajax’s official media: “I try to pay as little attention to it as possible, but of course I am also on social media, so I see a lot of things passing by.

“It is, of course, very flattering when you read about big clubs taking an interest in you.

“That is a nice feeling, especially when you are this young.

“But I do not pay much attention to these things and it does not really affect me.”

Liverpool are expected to look to sign a new centre-back in the summer transfer window, while Arsenal will again aim to strengthen under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal did business with Ajax for a defender last summer when they signed Jurrien Timber.