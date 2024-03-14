Cardiff City have accepted a bid for starlet Timeo Whisker from Premier League giants Manchester City, according to the Athletic.

Manchester City are determined to sign the top young talents in the game and zeroed in on the 15-year-old as someone they want.

A host of top sides have been chasing Whisker, but it is Manchester City who are now poised to sign him.

Cardiff have accepted a bid from Manchester City for the teenager and it is claimed it is worth around £250,000.

He will now be put through his medical paces and if all goes according to plan will sign a schoolboy registration deal.

Losing Whisker will be a blow for Cardiff, but they do have a fee to cushion it.

All eyes will be on how Whisker now fares at Manchester City as he looks to kick on with his development in the north west.

Manchester City believe the France-born player is a hot prospect for the future and are backing up their belief with cash.