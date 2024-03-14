Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa has lavished praise on defensive partner Di’Shon Bernard and has stressed that he has been a consistent performer this season for the Owls.

Wednesday signed the 23-year-old Jamaican last summer after he was released by Premier League giants Manchester United.

The centre-back has been a constant presence in the side since he arrived and has featured 33 times in all competitions for Wednesday in the ongoing campaign.

Iorfa has been playing alongside Bernard at the heart of Wednesday’s defence all season and admitted that the defender has been a model of consistency since he joined the club.

He stressed that the former Manchester United academy product deserves all the praise he is getting and has proved his mettle in defence for the Owls this season.

Iorfa said on BBC Radio Sheffield: “He has settled in really well.

“He is a character but he has done really well.

“He is a very good player; he has been consistent since he came into the team really at the start of the season.

“He deserves all the plaudits he is getting.

“I like him as I think he is a good guy as well and he has been playing really well.”

Bernard and Iorfa will come under stiff pressure on Saturday when they take on Ipswich, the joint top scorers in the Championship this season.