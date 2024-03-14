Dominic Iorfa has claimed that staying in the Championship this season would be a greater achievement for Sheffield Wednesday than getting promoted from League One last year.

Wednesday have given themselves a massive chance to survive this season after putting together a good run of results over the last few weeks.

While they are still 23rd in the league table, they are only a point off safety and are in a much better state compared to a few months back.

The Owls had a terrible first half of the season as they were effectively ruled out of surviving in the Championship this season and Iorfa admitted that the expectation was always that they would get relegated.

He insisted that survival would be a bigger achievement than getting promoted last season as Sheffield Wednesday were expected to do the latter last year but were written off halfway through the ongoing campaign.

Iorfa said on BBC Radio Sheffield: “From where we were after the first portion of the season, the position we were in [where we were] effectively written off by pretty much everyone.

“So, if we do stay up it would be a better achievement in that sense.

“Last year, even though we got promoted, we were kind of expected to get promoted whereas this season, if we stay up, no one was really expecting us to stay up.

“It would be the greater achievement in that sense.”

Sheffield Wednesday will face a stern taste on Saturday when they visit Portman Road to take on promotion-chasing Ipswich Town.