Fixture: West Ham United vs Freiburg

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

West Ham manager David Moyes has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Europa League last 16 clash against Bundesliga side Freiburg at the London Stadium this evening.

The Hammers will need to stage a comeback at home tonight after they lost the first leg 1-0 in Germany last week.

Lukasz Fabianski has returned to the line-up as the team’s Europa League goalkeeper and will look to add some experience and calm to the West Ham defence on the big European night.

Tomas Soucek and Edson Alvarez will look to add solidity to the West Ham midfield and Lucas Paqueta will add some creativity from the middle of the park

Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus will feature on the wings and look to add pace and impetus to the West Ham forward line.

Jamaican attacker Michail Antonio will lead the line and give a physical presence up front to the Hammers’ attack.

Kalvin Phillips, James Ward-Prowse and Danny Ings are some of the options West Ham have on the bench tonight.

West Ham Team vs Freiburg

Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Cresswell; Soucek, Alvarez; Paqueta, Bowen, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Knightbridge, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Ings, Johnson, Phillips, Ward-Prowse, Mubama, Earthy, Orford, Casey