Steve Evans has insisted that Peterborough United had no idea what his Stevenage side were doing tactically on Wednesday night despite his team losing the game.

Peterborough scored a 3-1 win over Stevenage at the Weston Homes Stadium and remained fourth in the League One standings.

Despite the defeat, Stevenage are still sixth in the League One table and have played a game fewer than the teams just outside the playoff spots.

Evans stressed that despite the result, his side were tactically spot on and outsmarted Peterborough on their home turf.

He insisted that the home side sometimes looked clueless given the homework his team had done before the game.

The Stevenage boss insisted that Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson would admit that his side were lucky to walk away with all three points.

Evans told reporters after the game: “I had the opportunity to watch Posh a couple of times, tactically we got it absolutely right, don’t worry about that.

“We got it absolutely spot on; they didn’t have a clue what we were doing.

“I knew the team and the shape almost when I left here against Northampton last week.

“Ask Fergie about that Northampton game and then ask him about this game and he could say one could be 12-1 and in one he is fortunate to get three points.”

Stevenage will be at home on Saturday when they will host Leyton Orient at the Lamex.