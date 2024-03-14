Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa has insisted that several teams could get dragged into the Championship relegation zone in the final nine games of the season.

Wednesday have won four of their last five Championship games and are just one point off safety at the moment despite being 19th in the league table.

A defeat to Leeds United last week halted a run of four wins on the trot and they have another tough assignment against promotion-chasing Ipswich Town this weekend.

Iorfa insisted that Sheffield Wednesday are looking forward to the last nine games of the season, especially with the team in good form and playing well.

He stressed that there is real excitement about the run-in as Sheffield Wednesday have a genuine chance of safety in the Championship this season.

The Sheffield Wednesday defender feels what makes the run-in more thrilling as a number of teams are in danger of getting dragged into the relegation zone.

Iorfa told BBC Radio Sheffield: “We are looking forward to it.

“We know it’s a big task at hand but confidence is high at the moment and we are playing well more recently.

“Everyone is looking forward to the run-in.

“It’s very tight and there are loads of teams in it but it’s exciting to be fair.

“There are so many teams that could get dragged into the relegation zone and it’s exciting.”

QPR and Birmingham City are sitting above the relegation zone but are only a point ahead of Sheffield Wednesday.