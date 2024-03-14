AC Milan and Fiorentina are showing serious interest in Boca Juniors defensive midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez, who Tottenham Hotspur have also tracked.

A product of the Boca Juniors academy, the 21-year-old defensive midfielder has been attracting attention across the Atlantic.

Scouts from Europe have been stationed at the Bombanera for a while to keep tabs on Fernandez’s exploits.

Tottenham are amongst the Premier League clubs who have been keeping an eye on the defensive midfielder’s development in South America.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Fernandez is now attracting serious interest from at least two Serie A clubs.

AC Milan have received positive reports from their scouts on Fernandez and are considering making a move for him.

Fiorentina have also entered the mix after receiving recommendations from their observers stationed in Argentina.

They are yet to hold any talks but he could become a serious target for Fiorentina in the summer.

Fernandez remains very attached to Boca Juniors and would prefer to spend one more season there.

However, the lure of moving to Europe could prove too much if clubs make a move for him in the summer.