Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has admitted that he always wants Ethan Ampadu on the pitch because of his leadership and lauded the player for his mentality.

Ampadu has been ever present in the Leeds team since his arrival and after playing the first half of the season as a midfield lynchpin, he has seamlessly moved back to put in commanding performances at centre-half.

The Welshman has been a massive part of the reason Leeds are in the hunt for automatic promotion to the Premier League and is one of the most trusted lieutenants of Farke.

The Leeds boss admitted that it is a credit to his quality and personality that Ampadu has been playing week-in-week-out at such a high level, while hailing his mentality.

He conceded that he wants the Welshman on the pitch at every given opportunity because he is a leader and is hopeful that he can avoid any injuries from now until the end of the season.

Farke said in a press conference: “It’s a credit to his personality and quality, he’s in cruise control.

“At the moment he’s impressive with his consistency. Such an impressive defensive player, but also in build-up and leadership.

“I always want to have him on the pitch, he looks sharp and prepared.

“I love his mentality, he does a lot between games, to recover, and he’s very professional and mature for a young age.

“He’s not the only player but one player that is in the spotlight.

“I’m pretty pleased with Ethan – we assess him every week, hopefully, he stays without injuries in great shape.”

Ampadu will likely start at the heat of the Leeds defence when they take on Millwall at Elland Road on Sunday.