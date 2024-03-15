Aston Villa and Crystal Palace target Ronnie Edwards has been dubbed “class” by Stevenage boss Steve Evans.

Evans, whose Stevenage side are battling to win promotion from League One this term, visited Edwards’ Peterborough United on Wednesday night.

The Posh ran out 3-1 winners on the night at London Road and defender Edwards completed the full 90 minutes.

The promising defender has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Premier League, with both Aston Villa and Crystal Palace both firmly eyeing him.

And Evans, who saw Edwards’ quality up close on Wednesday, is in no doubt about the defender.

“The boy Edwards is class”, Evans told Stevenage’s media.

Despite being just 20 years old, Edwards has clocked 37 appearances in League One in a Peterborough side chasing promotion this term.

The defender is tipped to move on from Posh in the summer and is likely to command a substantial fee.

It remains to be seen if either Aston Villa or Crystal Palace land Edwards.