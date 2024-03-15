Serie A giants Napoli have held initial talks over a potential deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur-tracked defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The 21-year-old has been emerging as a sought-after defender ahead of the next summer transfer window.

He has been impressive at the heart of Bologna’s defence and has played a key role as his team chase Champions League qualification this season.

Tottenham have been keeping tabs on the player and are considering taking him to the Premier League in the summer.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Napoli have also entered the fray for the Bologna star ahead of the end of the season.

The Serie A giants have been holding initial talks over a potential move for Calafiori in the summer.

Juventus are also chasing the young centre-back and are ready to battle other clubs for his signature.

Bologna are aware of the interest the player is attracting but are yet to receive any concrete offers for him.

They could hike up his asking price if they qualify for next season’s Champions League.