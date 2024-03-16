Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones is unhappy with just how many away games the Addicks have had since he took charge and is at a loss to explain how the fixtures can unfold in such a way.

Jones was handed the job at the Valley at the start of February and his first game came on the road at Reading, with Charlton losing 2-0.

Charlton have played just three games on home turf during his tenure so far and were again away on Saturday at Fleetwood Town in a match that ended 1-1 in League One.

Next up for Charlton will be another away game, at Exeter City, and Jones is stunned by how many away fixtures there have been since he slotted into the dugout.

He feels it is tricky to assess where his side are given so many away games and is looking forward to a run of home fixtures from the start of April.

“I’ve had nine games and I think we’ve had six away and then the next game I think is away, so that will be seven and three [at home]”, Jones told Charlton’s media.

“I just don’t understand how that can happen.

“Then we go with three home games, so we will really be able to assess it in about four games’ time when we will have had a similar type of games.

“But I am really pleased with the position we are in considering what happened when I came in and the position we were in. So we have had a positive reaction.”



Charlton’s three upcoming home games will be against Stevenage, Barnsley and Wigan Athletic, and Jones will be keen to put on a show for the home supporters.

Jones’ men currently sit in 16th in the League One table.