Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has admitted he is a huge admire of the set-up at Ipswich Town.

Rohl took his relegation battlers to Portman Road on Saturday looking to grab precious points towards their aim of surviving in the Championship.

Ipswich were just too good for the Owls though and inflicted a comprehensive 6-0 thrashing on Rohl’s men.

Kieran McKenna’s side are pushing hard for promotion to the Premier League and Rohl admits where Ipswich are is where he wants Sheffield Wednesday to be.

He admits that the Tractor Boys have superb facilities and a great pitch at Portman Road.

“If we want to go in this direction and dream for more, then we have to create exactly all the things that we saw today”, Rohl told his post match press conference.

“It’s starts with the team and when I look to this pitch, unbelievable, great facilities.

“It’s a great club, yes of course.”

Next up for Sheffield Wednesday is a return to home comforts at Hillsborough with a visit from Swansea City, quickly followed by a trip to Middlesbrough.