Fixture: West Ham United vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

West Ham manager David Moyes has named his starting eleven to welcome Unai Emery’s Aston Villa outfit to the London Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Hammers booked their spot in the next round of the Europa League on Thursday after routing Freiburg 5-0, while Villa beat Ajax 4-0 to progress in the Europa Conference League.

Moyes’ men have now gone three games unbeaten at home since being thrashed 6-0 by Arsenal and victory today would push them on to 46 points and to just a point behind sixth placed Manchester United.

Villa however arrive in the capital chasing a top four spot and knowing any further slip-ups need to be avoided after losing their last league game 4-0 to top four rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Alphonse Areola slots into goal for West Ham today, while at the back Moyes picks a four of Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Emerson Palmieri.

In midfield, West Ham boast Edson Alvarez and Tomas Soucek, while Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta support Michail Antonio.

If Moyes wants to shake things up he can look to his bench, where his options include Kalvin Phillips and James Ward-Prowse.

West Ham United Team vs Aston Villa

Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson, Alvarez, Soucek, Bowen, Kudus, Paqueta, Antonio

Substitutes: Fabianski, Aguerd, Cresswell, Earthy, Ings, Johnson, Ogbonna, Phillips, Ward-Prowse