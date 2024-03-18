Richard Keys has asked Newcastle United how many more seasons they can waste not winning silverware under the management of Eddie Howe.

Newcastle’s last hope of silverware was snuffed out on Saturday when they lost to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Their league form has not matched last season’s high when they qualified for Champions League football and they are now even struggling to get back to Europe next term.

Keys pointed out that Newcastle did not even put up a fight against Manchester City and the project at St. James’ Park has come to a complete standstill this season.

He stressed that Howe and his staff have done well to restore pride at Newcastle but he warned that they cannot continue to waste seasons without winning trophies given the financial backing they have.

The veteran broadcaster feels Howe is too nice to take Newcastle to the next level and deliver trophies.

Keys wrote on his blog: “City/Newcastle was awful. City didn’t need to break a sweat.

“The Toon were never in the game. They’ve gone backwards. The project up there has stalled. They need a reboot as well.

“I’m genuinely sorry that all the hard work Eddie Howe and his staff have put in has come to nothing.

“Another year has passed without silverware. How many more campaigns can they waste?

“I was never convinced that Howe was the right man for Newcastle, but in fairness, he did a terrific job last season.

“It was great to see them mixing with the big boys again.

“He restored pride and belief, but it’s time for change if they want to push on.

“I really don’t think Howe can take them to the next level.

“His team reflect his personality. They’re ‘nice’. And nice doesn’t win at the very top. You need some devil.

“City can be easy on the eye, but they’ve got the devil. All the best teams have.”

Newcastle are claimed to be ready to stand by Howe into next season, but the pressure could mount if the Magpies have a poor start to the new campaign.