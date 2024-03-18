Northampton Town boss Jon Brady believes that his team need the hard challenge that playing Derby County next weekend will bring.

With seven games remaining in the season, Northampton sit comfortably in mid-table, but have lost three of their last four League One matches.

Keeping that scenario in mind, Brady’s side are now set to host promotion-chasers Derby on Saturday.

Paul Warne’s side have won their last four league games and will be a tough nut to crack, according to the Northampton boss.

With the support of a packed Sixfields behind their them though, Brady believes that there will be an opportunity to get things back on track and feels that playing Derby might be exactly what his side need.

“We’ve got one of the hardest challenges in the league next weekend and maybe we need that”, Brady told his club’s official channel.

“I’m sure there will be a full house at Sixfields and it’s an opportunity for us to get back on track.”

If Derby win the game then they will move to within two points of League One leaders Portsmouth and seven points clear of third placed Bolton Wanderers.