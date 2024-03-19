Sebastien Haller has insisted that he learned a lot from his experience at West Ham United, but stressed that he had to leave as he could not afford to spend time on the bench.

West Ham spent a club record fee of £45m to sign the forward in the summer of 2019 but he never settled at the London Stadium.

He featured 54 times for the Hammers and scored 14 times before he left to join Dutch giants Ajax in January 2021.

The striker struggled at West Ham but Haller insisted that he still had a nice experience at the London Stadium despite his short stay and feels he learned a lot during his time at the club.

Haller stressed that he needed to leave West Ham at the end as he was not playing regularly and he could not continue to spend time on the bench at the London Stadium.

“West Ham was challenging but I learned a lot”, Haller told The Athletic.

“It was a nice experience even if I left after 18 months.

“It was way too short but I had to make a decision.

“I could stay on the bench and not be useful, but even if I play I’m probably not the right man for the team, or go somewhere with someone I know.”

Haller netted 47 goals in 66 appearances for Ajax and went on to join Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022.