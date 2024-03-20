Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has pointed out that Liverpool-linked coach Xabi Alonso knows the German champions well due to his history at the club.

Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen side are ten points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table and are on the cusp of ending Bayern Munich’s eleven-year domination of the German top tier.

The Spaniard is wanted at Bayern Munich, who are looking for a replacement for outgoing coach Thomas Tuchel.

Eberl remained coy on the club’s interest in Alonso, but pointed out that being a former Bayern Munich player, the Spaniard is aware of the inner workings of the club.

The German told sports magazine Sport Bild (via Fussball Transfers): “He played at FC Bayern. But I don’t want to trigger the headline – ‘Xabi fits Bayern!’

“I’m talking about the fact that he knows this club.

“He is under contract with Leverkusen and can win the double there and also the Europa League.”

Alonso is also the top target for Liverpool who are seeking a replacement for Jurgen Klopp, who will leave at the end of the season.

The Spaniard has continued to focus on Leverkusen’s season and for the moment, he has decided against holding any detailed talks over his future.