Wales manager Rob Page has revealed that he has been to Leeds United quite a bit this term and has been left impressed by the duo of Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon.

Ampadu and Rodon are both in Page’s Wales squad to face Finland in a European Championship qualifying match on Thursday.

Ahead of the match, the Wales manager took time to heap praise on the duo, insisting that he has been to Elland Road to watch them play for Daniel Farke’s team.

Picking out Ampadu for particular praise due to his versatility, the Wales manager insisted that the 23-year-old is a great luxury to have given his ability to operate in different positions; he started the season in midfield for Leeds but dropped back into defence.

“We’ve always known Ethan can play centre back and I do like him as a centre back, it’s great to have that luxury that he can play more than one position”, Page was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“Ethan’s just as good playing as a six in midfield as he is at the back.

“I like him as a centre back because he keeps you high up the pitch, you can play a high line and not be worried about if he’s fazed about pace in behind because of his athleticism and aggression.

“Ethan and Joe have been exceptional this season.

“I’ve been to Leeds quite a bit and they’ve been outstanding.

“When you’ve got someone like Ethan who can play a multitude of positions he’s a great asset to the team.”

Ampadu has been an ever-present figure in Farke’s team this season, featuring in each of Leeds’ 38 league games.

Tottenham loanee Rodon, on the other hand, has played in 35.