Manchester United and Newcastle United are amongst the Premier League teams who have put in enquiries for Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov.

Sudakov has been heavily linked with a move away from Shakhtar ahead of the next summer transfer window.

He has been tipped to move to Italy where Juventus have been considering signing him since the January transfer window.

However, the 21-year-old has suitors in the Premier League as well where several sides have their eyes on him.

According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Manchester United and Newcastle are amongst the teams who have probed the possibility of signing him.

The two teams have put in enquiries to gain more information on the midfielder ahead of the summer.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City have also slapped in enquiries for Sudakov ahead of the end of the season.

The Ukrainian has a €100m release clause in his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk and they are likely to try and hold out for that figure before agreeing to let him go.