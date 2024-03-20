Union Berlin and Werder Bremen are keeping tabs on Norwich City winger Christos Tzolis, who is currently on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Tzolis joined the German second-tier side on loan from Norwich last summer and he has been in impressive form this season.

The Greek has scored 17 times and has laid on eight assists in all competitions this term and is enjoying his spell in Germany.

Dusseldorf have an option to make the move permanent for a fee of €6m but they do not have the financial muscle to trigger the clause.

According to German magazine Sport Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Tzolis’ performances in the German second tier have piqued the interest of clubs in the Bundesliga.

Union Berlin and Werder Bremen are keeping a close eye on the winger’s showings at Dusseldorf.

If the German second-tier side do not take up the option on Tzolis, the two Bundesliga clubs could look to snap him up.

Dusseldorf are still hopeful of finding a solution to try and keep the winger beyond the end of his current loan stint.

Norwich will have a big say on what happens with Tzolis though.