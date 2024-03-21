Wolverhampton Wanderers have their eyes on Genoa’s loan star Koni De Winter and have sent scouts to observe him on more than one occasion.

On loan from Juventus, the Belgian has impressed at his current club Genoa, having featured in for them on 22 occasions in Serie A.

He has a clause in his contract that will compel the Liguria-based side to make the move permanent at the end of the spell under certain conditions.

For that to happen he needs to be on the pitch for another 90 minutes, taking his overall appearances to 23; Genoa also need to avoid relegation.

Once that happens Juventus will earn €8m plus bonuses from the sale.

The 21-year-old is not short on suitors though with clubs expected to knock at Genoa’s door once they make the move for the defender permanent.

Wolves are keen on signing De Winter and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, they have been scouting him for several weeks.

It now remains to be seen how much Wolves can offer for De Winter in the summer given the financial constraints they have operated under of late.