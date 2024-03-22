Didi Hamann has told Bayern Munich not to be fooled by Arsenal being at the top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta’s men are once again challenging for the Premier League title in a three-way battle that also includes Liverpool and Manchester City.

They are also still fighting in the Champions League where they have been handed a quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich.

Some feel the task is hugely tough for Bayern Munich, but former Premier League star Hamann does not see it that way.

The German believes Arsenal are largely inexperienced at Champions League level and beatable for Bayern Munich.

Hamann does not see an easy task for Bayern Munich, but is clear it is one they are capable of doing.

“I wouldn’t be blinded by Arsenal’s lead in the league table in England: of course they’re a good team”, Hamann explained to German magazine Sport Bild.

“But they are completely inexperienced at this level in the Champions League.

“Apart from [Kai] Havertz, they don’t have a player who has done anything in the Champions League class.

“Against Porto you could see what problems Arsenal suddenly had.

“That’s why it’s a very feasible task for FC Bayern.

“It won’t be easy, but greater experience could ultimately be the deciding factor for the record German champions.”

Bayern Munich also have their own title race to deal with, but are a substantial ten points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen, with eight more games to go.