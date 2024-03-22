Adrian Clarke has stressed that Stevenage’s success is down to good management from Steve Evans but feels that they are not a club who are supposed to challenge for promotion.

Stevenage’s season is on a downturn after a run of four League One games without a win, but they are still in with a shout of a spot in the playoffs.

If they win their game in hand Stevenage will be in the top six again, but Clarke feels they have reached the limit of what they can achieve this season.

He admitted that Stevenage are tough to beat but believes that they were always expected to come up short because of the lack of quality in their squad.

The former Stevenage star feels Evans deserves credit for his management and the way he has provided his team with a clear identity, but says they are not a club who are meant to be fighting for promotion.

Clarke insisted that he cannot see Stevenage going up to the Championship as they do not have the squad for it.

The ex-Stevenage midfielder said on the What The EFL Podcast: “Are they running out of gas? They have scored three in their last seven.

“We know they are tough to beat, we know they are abrasive and they can cause anyone problems if they are not at it.

“But I just ultimately thought they would come up short quality-wise.

“I talked about overachieving and you have to say Stevenage have as well.

“I played there, I loved that club, it’s a really nice place to play football but there is no way they should be at the top end of League One.

“It’s down to good management by Steve Evans, having a clear identity and an excellent bond between the manager, the team and the fans inside the ground.

“Stevenage have been terrific but I can’t see them as a Championship club, not with the squad they have got.

“Where they have got to is probably their limit.”

Stevenage have a trip to Carlisle this weekend before hosting fellow playoff contenders Bolton Wanderers at the Lamex Stadium after the international break.