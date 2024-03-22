Nottingham Forest out on loan star Joe Worrall has held a meeting with the Besiktas management, expressing his desire to stay put beyond the end of the season.

Worrall joined the Turkish side late in the winter transfer window but failed to cement his place in the starting eleven from the very outset.

He has played in three of the six games he has been there at Besiktas, remaining on the pitch for the full 270 minutes.

Despite not being a regular with Fernando Santos’ team yet, Worrall is keen on extending his stay in Turkey as he has settled well.

And, according to Turkish daily Sabah, Worrall has held a meeting with the Turkish team’s management to communicate his transfer desire.

Besiktas have an option to make the 27-year-old’s move permanent at the end of the spell.

It now remains to be seen whether they do decide to exercise that clause to end Worrall’s stay in England.

A product of Nottingham Forest’s youth academy, Worrall has spent time in Scotland with Rangers.

He is enjoying life at Besiktas and is keen to continue his adventure in Turkey.