Steve Evans has insisted that his Stevenage can win the League One playoffs and earn promotion to the Championship if they can sneak into the top six this season.

Stevenage have not won a game in their last four league fixtures and as a result, they have dropped out of the top six in the League One table.

However, a win on Saturday at Carlisle will again get them into the playoff spots and in with a chance to get promoted to the Championship.

Evans admitted that competition for a spot in the top six is fierce and insisted that five or six teams are fighting for one spot in the playoffs at the moment.

The Stevenage boss thinks that there is a sense of positivity around the club and the town is completely behind the team at the moment.

He believes if Stevenage can sneak into the top six, they have it in them to win the playoffs and go up to the Championship.

Evans told the club’s media: “Everyone knows that the teams in the top six or top eight have got to play each other because that happens.

“But I think we know that the fight for the last playoff place involves Oxford, who are already in there, involves us, Blackpool, Lincoln who are absolutely flying and Leyton Orient because of the result last weekend.

“There are five or six teams, in my opinion, who are competing for one spot.

“We are a football club with infrastructure that is fantastic, the town is booming right behind the football club.

“What are we? 20 minutes from central London? Everything is positive about the football but can we get them into the playoff group?

“And I have always said, if we are in the playoff group, we can win the playoffs.”

Following the trip to Carlisle on Saturday, Stevenage will host promotion contenders Bolton Wanderers at the Lamex Stadium.