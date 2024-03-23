Blackburn Rovers have decided to subsidise tickets for their fans by 25 per cent for their upcoming trip to face Leeds United at Elland Road next month.

Following this weekend’s international break things are going to heat up quickly in the Championship.

Blackburn have a packed schedule ahead with matches against promotion-chasers Ipswich Town, Southampton and Leeds United all lined up in the space of two weeks.

Keeping the importance of their supporters in mind, Blackburn have done their bit to galvanise them.

For their penultimate away game of the season, Blackburn have decided to subsidise the price of Elland Road tickets by 25 per cent.

It means that the supporters taking the trip to Yorkshire will be able to get their hands on away tickets at a discounted price.

The tickets for adults which would have otherwise cost £47 without the subsidy will now cost £35.

It now remains to be seen whether the away support can help Blackburn Rovers stop the Leeds United juggernaut.