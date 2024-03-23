Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur face waiting to be able to hold talks with Tosin Adarabioyo as the Fulham defender is determined to simply focus on his football for the rest of the season, according to the Evening Standard.

The 26-year-old’s future has long been a matter of contention as his contract at Fulham is due to expire this coming summer.

Since recovering from a groin injury in November, Adarabioyo has not looked back and has been a player Fulham boss Marco Silva is able to count on.

Adarabioyo is an attractive prospect for a number of clubs, with Liverpool and Tottenham two of the keenest.

Liverpool, who will have to prepare for life after Jurgen Klopp, have targeted Adarabioyo as a possible replacement for Joel Matip, whose contract at Anfield is to expire in the summer.

They are not alone though, with Tottenham also keeping alive their long-standing interest.

Spurs are expected to move for another centre-back in the summer and landing Adarabioyo could be seen as a no-brainer in north London.

Adarabioyo could line up a move elsewhere now, but that is not his intention.

The defender is determined to focus on his football and will not entertain thinking about a possible move now.

Fulham are working to extend Adarabioyo’s stay beyond this summer and are ready to make the 26-year-old one of their top earners.