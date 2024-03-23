Sporting Lisbon are hopeful of holding on to Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres beyond the end of the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Portuguese giants signed the forward from Coventry City last summer and he has been in sublime form this season.

Gyokeres has scored 36 times in 39 appearances for Sporting Lisbon in all competitions and he has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

Arsenal are in the market for strikers and the Swede is one of the players the Gunners are tracking ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, Sporting Lisbon are growing confident of holding on to the forward ahead of the end of the season.

The Portuguese giants are considering offering him a new deal with a bigger release clause.

But that is likely to depend on Sporting Lisbon securing Champions League football for next season.

Sporting Lisbon also have been against moving him on next summer for anything less than his current release cause, which is €100m.

For the moment, none of his suitors seem to have the financial latitude to spend such figures on Gyokeres in the summer.

Whether the Portuguese side would be open to a lower fee remains to be seen.