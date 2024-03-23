Sunderland may not be successful in locking Jack Clarke down to a new contract due to their wage structure, the winger’s agent Ian Harte believes.

Clarke, who has been a pivotal part of the Sunderland team this season, has a contract that runs until the summer of 2026.

The winger has been repeatedly linked with a move away from the Black Cats and was wanted by Lazio in January.

Sunderland kept hold of Clarke, but he is currently sidelined due to an ankle ligament injury.

With the summer window looming on the horizon, the race for Clarke’s signature is expected to heat up.

There has been talk about Sunderland extending Clarke’s current stay at the Stadium of Light in order to put suitors off.

However, the player’s agent Harte insists that the initial contract offer his client received last summer has not been revisited and cast doubt on whether Sunderland will come back given their wage structure.

“Not many people know this but in Jack’s contract, he had to play a few games at the start of this season to then get offered a new deal”, Harte was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“There was a deal that was offered but it wasn’t good enough.

“We were happy to sign a deal but that was earlier on in the summertime and it hasn’t been revisited.

“They have a [wage] structure.

“Lots of clubs have that.

“I don’t think [Sunderland] want to break any structure for any football player so I can’t see it happening, no.”

Clarke has made 19 goal contributions in 33 Championship appearances so far this season and the club have relied heavily on him due to their misfiring forwards.