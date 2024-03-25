Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is seeing a specialist regarding the injury which forced him to withdraw from the England squad, according to the BBC.

Johnstone pulled out of the England squad on Sunday night through injury, handing Gareth Southgate a headache.

The shot-stopper picked up an elbow injury while on international duty and cannot be part of the squad for the Belgium game on Tuesday.

Crystal Palace are claimed to believe that the elbow issue could be a significant problem and Johnstone may not play again this season.

Now the goalkeeper is seeing a specialist, who will look closely at his elbow.

Palace and England will be hoping the goalkeeper’s injury is one from which he can swiftly recover.

Johnstone will be desperate to make sure he is on the plane to Euro 2024 with England this summer.

The goalkeeper has been thought of as possible backup for England number 1 Jordan Pickford, especially as Aaron Ramsdale is struggling to get games at Arsenal.