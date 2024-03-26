Sheffield Wednesday’s academy boss Steve Haslam has revealed that Owls boss Danny Rohl wanted to invest in the academy from day one.

In October, Rohl took charge of Sheffield Wednesday and gave a host of Owls academy products in the form of Bailey Cadamarteri, Pierce Charles, Gui Siqueira and Sam Reed an opportunity.

Cadamarteri, 18, has been a first-team regular under the German tactician, making 19 league appearances while netting three goals in the process.

Haslam revealed that Rohl told him of his interest in investing in the Sheffield Wednesday academy on his first day at the club.

And he pointed out that Rohl has given opportunities to players such as Cadamarteri and Charles, which he thinks serves as an incentive for other academy players to work hard.

“I met Danny on day one of his appointment and he was really engaging and wants to invest his time in the academy, and I think it’s not just that he says he’s invested – he actually puts players in and gives them opportunities”, Haslam told the Star.

“And that’s a great incentive for our young players, when you see the likes of Bailey and Pierce break out from the U21s – even though it is a big leap – they show that it’s achievable”

Rohl is still fire-fighting at Sheffield Wednesday as he tries to help the Owls to survive in the Championship this season.

The German will then turn his thoughts to pushing on at Hillsborough.