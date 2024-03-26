Derby County starlet Dajaune Brown has expressed his delight at seeing the Rams’ support staff come down to watch him in action on loan at Gateshead regularly.

After finding his chances limited at Pride Park in the first half of the season, the teenager was sent out on loan to National League side Gateshead for the second half of the season.

Derby want to see him continue his development and Brown has hit the ground running at Gateshead, finding the back of the net three times in 12 league appearances.

Brown’s parent club have kept tabs on his progress with coaches from the club going down to watch him in action for Gateshead.

Thanking Derby for having kept his progress in check, Brown told his parent club’s official channel: “It is good from the coaches.

“Different coaches come down to watch me play. In the last games a coach came down to watch.

“So, it is great to have that support from the home club. For them to come all the way to the games and show their support in that way.”

Brown admits he faced a challenge to settle in at a new club and be so far away from home.

“To be fair, settling into a new team would have been hard because I have been at Derby since I was a kid.

“So, that was difficult to do.

“Moving away from home and living so far away on my own has been a change.”

For Derby, Brown has featured in five games overall, with most of his minutes coming in the EFL Trophy.